L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre hosting open house

After almost two years of locked doors due to the pandemic, L’Arche Comox Valley is thrilled to invite everyone to an open house on Wednesday, June 15 at the I Belong Centre.

The public can drop by any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – the doors will be open!

There is lots to do once you’re inside: take a tour of the facility – you can even take a peek into one of the residential suites. Try your hand in one of the L’ArcheWorx Collective product studios – make a candle. Assemble a soup. Or participate in a pop-up art project.

There will be coffee and tea, as well as soup and delicious homemade cookies, by MackenzieBakes.

Find out more about what we do, and give us your suggestions for how the space could be an even better community resource. For more information, call the L’Arche CV office, 250-334-8320.