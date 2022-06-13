The L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre will host an open house on June 15. Photo supplied

The L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre will host an open house on June 15. Photo supplied

L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre hosting open house

After almost two years of locked doors due to the pandemic, L’Arche Comox Valley is thrilled to invite everyone to an open house on Wednesday, June 15 at the I Belong Centre.

The public can drop by any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – the doors will be open!

There is lots to do once you’re inside: take a tour of the facility – you can even take a peek into one of the residential suites. Try your hand in one of the L’ArcheWorx Collective product studios – make a candle. Assemble a soup. Or participate in a pop-up art project.

There will be coffee and tea, as well as soup and delicious homemade cookies, by MackenzieBakes.

Find out more about what we do, and give us your suggestions for how the space could be an even better community resource. For more information, call the L’Arche CV office, 250-334-8320.

Previous story
City of Courtenay seeks feedback on Official Community Plan

Just Posted

The L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre will host an open house on June 15. Photo supplied
L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre hosting open house

Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell
Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Courtenay liquor store

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year