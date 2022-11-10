Legions host Remembrance Day ceremonies in all three Comox Valley municipalities

Spearheaded by their respective Legions, all three Comox Valley municipalities are hosting Remembrance day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

The following is a detailed list of events prepared by each of the Courtenay, Comox and Cumberland legions.

Branch 160 Comox:

• Parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

• Remembrance Day Ceremony starts at 10:45 with a march past the branch. There will be a reception for dignitaries, Legion members and the community in the Beaufort Avenue Pub at approximately 11:15, at the conclusion of the official ceremony.

• Reception for children and parents in branch hall with free hot dogs and hot chocolate hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary after parade.

Branch 28 Cumberland:

Service of remembrance at the cenotaph in front of the Legion starting at 10:45 a.m., followed by laying of wreaths. After the ceremony come into the reception inside to share stories, memories and cheer as we celebrate those who have and still serve our country.

Branch 17 Courtenay:

• Courtenay Remembrance Day ceremony and Veterans’ Breakfast

Breakfast in Legion’s Upper Hall at 9 a.m. Cold hard-boiled eggs on a bun – just like the First World War – except we have cheese, pickles, butter, sausages, even salt and pepper! Come early to get a good seat.

At 10:30 a.m., muster in front of Legion with parade commander and Courtenay Legion Colour Party, marching off at 10:40 a.m. to Jubilee Square. Service begins at 10:50, fly past at around 11:05, followed by the laying of wreaths.

Open house back at the Courtenay Legion after the parade is dismissed. Refreshments and music for adults in the lounge. Refreshments for youth in the upstairs hall.

The Remembrance Day Ceremony will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

