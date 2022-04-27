May is Rhododendron Month in Courtenay

The Comox Valley Rhododendron Garden is at Cliffe Avenue on 20th Street.The Comox Valley Rhododendron Garden is at Cliffe Avenue on 20th Street.
declaration

In 2007, May was officially declared as “Rhododendron Month” in the Comox Valley, by then Mayor Starr Winchester.

On the official proclamation, the rhododendron “Courtenay Lady” is stated as the Official Plant of the City of Courtenay. This beautiful rhododendron was hybridized in 2001 by the late horticulturalist and local rhododendron specialist Harry Wright, who was also a founding member of the North Island Rhododendron Society.

Courtenay Lady is one of the “ Courtenay Five” group of rhododendrons. These five plants were hybridized specifically by growers on Vancouver Island. Some of them are presently growing in the “Born on Vancouver Island” or “BOVI” garden bed, created in 2007, a section of the Comox Valley Rhododendron Garden in Courtenay.

The CVRG is located off Cliffe Avenue behind the Tourist Bureau and is jointly maintained by the City of Courtenay and the North Island Rhododendron Society through the “Partner in Parks” Program. Volunteers from the NIRS meet monthly between March and October for work parties to maintain the gardens.

Every spring the rhododendrons put on their peak of display during April, May and June, and are a treat for all to enjoy for all who visit the Airpark Walkway area.

Visit www.nirs.rhodos.ca for more information.

Courtenaygardening

Previous story
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society volunteers: Together, we are MARS

Just Posted

Cumberland is making plans for its 125th anniversary in 2023. File photo
Cumberland planning for 125th anniversary in 2023

Callum Thompson is just about everywhere help is needed, travelling thousands of kilometres to bring patients to the hospital, restoring native plants on the MARS property and even filling potholes on the entry road.
Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society volunteers: Together, we are MARS

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat for Humanity still seeking homeownership applications for next Comox Valley project

Marielle is the Rescue Reading Buddies co-ordinator at Kitty Cat PALS. Photo submitted
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: It takes many volunteers to co-ordinate Kitty Cat PALS