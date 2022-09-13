The Merville Grand Mothers are holding their 'Fabulous Fabric Sale' from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Comox Valley Curling Club on Headquarters Road.

Merville Grand Mothers’ Fabulous Fabric Sale takes place Saturday

In their ongoing support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, the Merville Grand Mothers are holding their ‘Fabulous Fabric Sale’ from 9 a .m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Comox Valley Curling Club on Headquarters Road. That’s right next door to, and during the same hours as, the Saturday Farmers Market.

There will be loads of beautiful fabric to choose from, all donated by Comox Valley residents; everything from exquisite quilting cotton to drapery and upholstery fabric with prices as low as $2 per metre. You won’t want to miss this opportunity.

To keep things simple, we will accept cash and E-transfers. Please bring along your own shopping bag. Face masks will be required for entry. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

Proceeds of our fabric sale will go to the Grandmothers’ Campaign which supports grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa raising grandchildren orphaned by the AIDS pandemic.

