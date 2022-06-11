Merville Grand Mothers looking for quilt material

The Merville Grand Mothers are coming out of hibernation and are once more planning a Fabulous Fabric Sale to be held on Saturday, Sept 17.

This will be the fifth such fabric sale held to raise funds for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Now the preparation begins. The MGMs are asking the community for donations of quality fabric and quilting material.

This year they are not accepting or selling fleece, yarn, notions or incomplete sewing projects.

The Potters Place (180-5th St. Courtenay) has once again kindly agreed to be the drop-off location. If you are unable to drop off, call 250-338-1168 to arrange for pick up.

The Merville Grand Mothers are one of many grandmother groups across Canada raising funds for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

This project has, for 17 years, been supporting sub-Saharan African grandmothers who are raising the next generation and holding their communities together during the tough times of HIV/AIDS and COVID.

The MGMs thanks everyone for their support.