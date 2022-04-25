The Comox Valley Head Injury Society entered a float into last year’s Downtown Courtenay Christmas Parade. Michelle and her son River (pictured) participated in the parade, promoting the use of helmets and safety. Photo supplied

NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Comox Valley Head Injury Society a volunteer-driven organization

By Lindsay Jamieson-Powell

Special to the Record

The Comox Valley Head Injury Society is supported by many different types of volunteers including: peer support volunteers, those involved in the Volunteer Incentive Program, community volunteers and our board members.

Peer volunteers support other members during drop-in programs, whether playing a game of cards or just being an ear; the peer supporters play a leadership role within the society.

The Volunteer Incentive Program is a fairly new. It is an opportunity for brain injury survivors to develop skills, confidence, gain experience and receive a modest volunteer stipend to enhance healthy living. They support programs, such as our community garden and photography club, or help in the kitchen during our lunches or bi-monthly dinners.

The community volunteers are involved in our Tuesday Lunch program, ensuring those who need it have food security. They also support the many special events we either put on, such as our summer barbecue, delivery of our holiday meal or participating in community engagement and awareness events. We also have a special volunteer who every year helps our members do their taxes.

Finally, our society is also supported by eight individuals who sit on our board of directors. They not only help guide the society but also participate in many of the special events and help with fundraising, such as our continuous bottle drive.

CVHIS wishes to express our thanks and appreciation to the many volunteers who give their time and talents to our organization. We would not be the society we are today without them.

volunteers

 

Comox Valley Head Injury Society member Stewart, with his incredible crib board. Stewart made the crib board as a pandemic project. It now hangs in the office, and is used for Monday card games. Photo supplied

Previous story
Too Good To Be Threw thrift store volunteers integral to Comox Valley Transition Society
Next story
UPDATE: Provincial government announces 182 new childcare spaces in Comox Valley

Just Posted

The Riva family - Allen, his mom, Nancy, and dad, Pat - collecting bottles for the Comox Valley Head Injury Society at the start of the pandemic. They continue to do so, in an ongoing fundraising campaign. Contact the CVHIS office at 250-334-9225 to arrange a pick-up.
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Comox Valley Head Injury Society a volunteer-driven organization

Donna Dejong (L) Suzanne Brown (R) - two Filberg Gift Shop volunteers. Photos submitted
NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Keeping history – and collectibles – alive at the Filberg Gift Shop

Lillian Winslow helps with sorting and hanging clothes at the Too Good To Be Threw 5th Street location. Photo supplied
Too Good To Be Threw thrift store volunteers integral to Comox Valley Transition Society

There is an information night on the new child care facility coming up at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Info night for Cumberland child care project is May 3