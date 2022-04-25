NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Comox Valley Head Injury Society a volunteer-driven organization

By Lindsay Jamieson-Powell

Special to the Record

The Comox Valley Head Injury Society is supported by many different types of volunteers including: peer support volunteers, those involved in the Volunteer Incentive Program, community volunteers and our board members.

Peer volunteers support other members during drop-in programs, whether playing a game of cards or just being an ear; the peer supporters play a leadership role within the society.

The Volunteer Incentive Program is a fairly new. It is an opportunity for brain injury survivors to develop skills, confidence, gain experience and receive a modest volunteer stipend to enhance healthy living. They support programs, such as our community garden and photography club, or help in the kitchen during our lunches or bi-monthly dinners.

The community volunteers are involved in our Tuesday Lunch program, ensuring those who need it have food security. They also support the many special events we either put on, such as our summer barbecue, delivery of our holiday meal or participating in community engagement and awareness events. We also have a special volunteer who every year helps our members do their taxes.

Finally, our society is also supported by eight individuals who sit on our board of directors. They not only help guide the society but also participate in many of the special events and help with fundraising, such as our continuous bottle drive.

CVHIS wishes to express our thanks and appreciation to the many volunteers who give their time and talents to our organization. We would not be the society we are today without them.

volunteers