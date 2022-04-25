NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK: Volunteers always saddling up for Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society

Even the horse appears to be enjoying itself during a Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society session. Photo by Bill Jorgensen Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society members and volunteers can often be seen along the forest trails at the Comox Valley Exhibition grounds. Photo by Bill Jorgensen

Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Comox Valley Therapeutic Riding Society.

They give so freely and generously of themselves, and the CVTRS simply could not run without them. At the present time, CVTRS runs five to seven classes a day, with two riders in each class. Riders are grouped according to a variety of factors: challenges and abilities; age; peer groups; and riding skill level.

Each rider requires a minimum of one volunteer to lead the horse, and many require two more volunteers to sidewalk with them on either side of the horse. This means that there are always two volunteers, sometimes as many as eight. But they always manage to have fun and keep safety as our first priority.

CVTRS volunteers give an estimated 8,000 hours per year, equivalent to $83,600.

“Thank you to each and every one of our volunteers, from the classroom to the tack room, you are the true heroes!”

Comox Valleyvolunteers