New Weird Church fundraiser supports Comox Valley women’s shelter

The Weird Church Wishing Tree is set up with tags listing gift needs for women at Lilli House women’s shelter in Courtenay. Photo supplied

The holiday season is stressful enough as it is.

Add the struggles of trying to pay bills plus feed yourself or your family and things can become overwhelming. Add gifts to the list and any individual can feel like they’re sinking below the surface.

While many of us are blessed to have a roof over our heads, food and clothing stability, as well as the extra income to cover gifts to ourselves or our loved ones, some of our community members continually struggle to meet those needs.

Weird Church Cumberland (WCC) wants to change that scenario. WCC youth leader, Nathan Hutton, was discussing options with his wife, Kerri-Ann, and she suggested the church look into creating a ‘Wishing Tree.’ After taking the idea to Rev. Ingrid Brown, the decision was made to facilitate Weird Church Cumberland’s first annual Wishing Tree fundraiser.

“I experienced social-assisted Christmases a couple of times, as a child,” said Hutton. “And even though I was always grateful for what I received, I also remember feeling a little down knowing how hard my parents were struggling through those years. I made a promise to myself that whenever I could help others to have a happier holiday season, I would do my part.

“We live with a lot of financial uncertainty overall, but every child deserves something special for Christmas. The same goes for adults and seniors.”

In partnership with Lilli House, a women’s shelter servicing the Comox Valley, a tree will be placed within the sanctuary of the church with tags containing information about what a participant needs for themself or their child. For example, a tag might say “child’s toy age 3-5” or “adult sweater size medium.” Any community member can come into the church and take a tag, then fulfill that wish listed on the tag, and return with the tag and gift to Weird Church. WCC will ensure all items purchased are given to Lilli House staff, who will distribute everything to shelter residents just in time for Christmas.

“No one needs to break the bank here. I know the Valley has some incredible craftspeople so an item can be purchased, lovingly handcrafted, or someone can repurpose a very gently used toy or article of clothing to grant the wish,” said Hutton. “The goal is to grant as many wishes from the tree as possible.”

For more information, contact Weird Church Cumberland at info@weirdchurchcumberland

Comox Valleyfundraiserwomen shelters