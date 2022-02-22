Nomina expanding its no-charge mental health clinics in Comox

Depression, anxiety, PTSD, substance abuse, and even suicide have been at epidemic levels since the beginning of COVID-19. According to Statistics Canada, more than one in four Canadians now suffer from a mental health issue. Those reporting poor mental health are up to four times more likely to report increased substance use since the pandemic began. At the same time, access to mental health services in some provinces means you are put on waitlists for more than a year for certain services.

With the lack of mental health support and the need for quality mental health services, Nōmina Integrated Health is leading the way to making healing more accessible to everyone by expanding its no-charge mental health walk-in clinics.

Now held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., this walk-in clinic is for anyone who would like services with a Nōmina clinician.

“Our no charge mental health clinics will offer evidenced-based therapies by our highly specialized and trained clinical team. Nōmina therapists have clinical expertise in various therapeutic trauma approaches such as ISTDP, EMDR, and cognitive modalities such as CBT, DBT, IFS, DNF, and ACT,” said Nōmina clinical counsellor Chad Northcott.

“Nōmina’s mission is to provide holistic services while making mental health even more accessible to everyone,” added Nōmina clinical director, Lisa Klco. “We believe the underlying reason behind a mental health issue is separate from the way that issue is expressed. Our aim is to help dig under the surface to find the root of a particular issue. This is combined with the successes you have had in your life to create new behavioural patterns.”

Registration is being accepted online at nominahealth.ca/book-online.”

Nōmina Integrated Health is a collaboration of individuals who are passionate about mental health. They offer specialized counseling and therapies for mental health and addiction. For questions, please contact 204-306-2138 or email WICcomox@nominahealth.ca

Comoxmental health