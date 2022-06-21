North Island College Students’ Union hosting special Pride celebration June 23

Proud Prom is an inclusive event for all 2SLGBTQ+ folks and allies

It’s time to get out your dancing shoes and party wear, as this Thursday, June 23, 6-8 p.m. is the inaugural Proud Prom, on North Island College’s Courtenay campus.

Hosted by North Island Students’ Union with collaboration with the College’s Library & Learning Commons this inclusive event is for all 2SLGBTQ+ folks and allies and is a special night to celebrate Pride on campus.

A welcoming and inclusive party where dancing and fun are on the menu, along with a whole lot of acceptance and celebration, this event features local DJ em.ash as he plays a rich collection of tunes to keep you moving.

A dry bar is supplied by the students’ union, with thanks to Thrifty Foods with alcohol free cocktails and beers along with juice and snacks.

Pop over to the Library and Learning Commons and make a button with preferred pronouns, then browse some of the many books assembled for the pride month collection.

The Gender, Sexuality Romantic Alliance, a Students’ Union club, is decorating this event, sure to create a festive, colourful time.

To learn more about NISU, its services for all credit earning students at North Island College, visit nisu.ca