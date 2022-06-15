Permaculture basics discussed at next Comox Valley Horticultural Club meeting

Allan Campbell will discuss permaculture and how to implement it on Vancouver Island at the next Comox Valley Horticultural Club Meeting – Monday June 20, 2022 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Photo supplied

Permaculture is the topic for the next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting.

In a Zoom presentation, Allan Campbell, will not only go over permaculture basics, but how permaculture design can be applied to our own yards, benefits of companion planting, plant guilds and how nature does things.

Join the CV Horticultural Society as they welcome The meeting will take place Monday June 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Permaculture is not only a way of growing, it is a way of living. It is a whole system design science that focuses on efficiency and the well-being of all living things within the system. It was coined in the 1970s by Bill Mollison and David Holgrem by merging the words permanent and agriculture. The definition is ever evolving and the practice of permaculture takes many forms. In essence it is a set of ethics… earth care, people care, and fair share set the principles that guide everything that Campbell does. Permaculture is about working with nature instead of against it and allowing nature to teach us and applying these teachings into our lives and especially our food productions systems.

Campbell graduated in Texas, with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2007. For many years he worked as a production engineer in the energy industry and then for an IT consulting company that specialized in environmental compliance. A few years ago he relocated to Costa Rica, where he began designing and installing permaculture systems for the local community. He is now working in his dream job for a permaculture company where he designs large permaculture systems for commercial clients, worldwide. Locally he is helping one of our CVHS members create a permaculture system for her orchard and vegetable garden, starting with strategies to use water more efficiently and improve the soil.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for both members and non-members. Current members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday June 17, as it requires two days to process.

