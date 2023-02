Transient/Biggs orcas were spotted hunting off Point Holmes and Kye Bay on Saturday. Photo by Ella Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife sightings Seals keep a watchful eye as predatory Transient/Biggs orcas hunt off Point Holmes and Kye Bay on Saturday. Photo by Ella Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife sightings Transient/Biggs orcas were spotted hunting off Point Holmes and Kye Bay on Saturday. Photo by Ella Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife sightings

Transient/Biggs orcas identified by Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings as T049A1, T124s and T090s were spotted hunting off Point Holmes and Kye Bay on Saturday. T049A1 has thrilled local shutterbugs before. It is one of the orcas that went into the Comox Marina last year.

Were you lucky enough to photograph the orcas over the weekend? To add your photo to this gallery, email editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com

