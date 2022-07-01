PHOTOS: Thousands line 5th Street for Courtenay’s Canada Day Parade

The Courtenay Canada Day Parade returned for the first time since 2019, and it was welcomed with spectacular weather and thousands of onlookers. The Comox Valley Pipe Band, local dignitaries, an array of classic cars, theatre groups, non-profits, and private businesses alike took part in the parade down 5th Street in Courtenay, getting cheered and applauded every step of the way.
Record editor Terry Farrell was on hand with his camera. Here are some of his favourite shots.
