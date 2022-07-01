PHOTOS: Thousands line 5th Street for Courtenay’s Canada Day Parade

The Comox Valley Pipe Band led the way for the 2022 Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

Downtown Courtenay BIA was on hand, ushering the City of Courtenay mayor and council members. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells and his family were all smiles along the parade route. Photo by Terry Farrell

‘Captain Canada,’ a Canada Day staple, entertained the crowd. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard waves to the crowd. Photo by Terry Farrell

A good contingent from the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers at the Courtenay Canada Day parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Comox Station 60 had an entry into the parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Comox Valley Search + Rescue was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell

City of Courtenay firefighters led a long line of Comox Valley firefighting units. Photo by Terry Farrell

Courtenay firefighters. Photo by Terry Farrell

Some lucky kids got to ride in the back of an antique fire truck. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Cumberland Fire Department brought its historic No. 1 out of storage. Photo by Terry Farrell

A Merville firefighter says hi. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Shamrock Gumbooters 4H Club was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell

Rainbow Youth Theatre members proudly carry the banner. Photo by Terry Farrell

Some of the cast for the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre’s upcoming production of ‘Newsies’ were on hand, in character. Photo by Terry Farrell

A youngster says hi to the Comox Rotary Ducky 500 mascot. Photo by Terry Farrell

A Bosley’s ‘mascot’ hams it up for the camera. Photo by Terry Farrell

A member of the Comox Valley Shrine Club high-fives some fans. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Brickhouse Betties roller derby squad was rockin’ and rollin’ along the route. Photo by Terry Farrell

Axé Capoeira Comox Valley had many of their students walking the route. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Campbell River Shrine Club even made an appearance. Photo by Terry Farrell

That’s one big chicken! Photo by Terry Farrell

Ashley Sykes leads a group in song on the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market wagon. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Macauley Road Area Residents’ Association had an entry into the parade. Photo by Terry Farrell