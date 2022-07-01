PHOTOS: Thousands line 5th Street for Courtenay’s Canada Day Parade

The Comox Valley Pipe Band led the way for the 2022 Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Comox Valley Pipe Band led the way for the 2022 Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell
Downtown Courtenay BIA was on hand, ushering the City of Courtenay mayor and council members. Photo by Terry FarrellDowntown Courtenay BIA was on hand, ushering the City of Courtenay mayor and council members. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells and his family were all smiles along the parade route. Photo by Terry FarrellCourtenay Mayor Bob Wells and his family were all smiles along the parade route. Photo by Terry Farrell
‘Captain Canada,’ a Canada Day staple, entertained the crowd. Photo by Terry Farrell‘Captain Canada,’ a Canada Day staple, entertained the crowd. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard waves to the crowd. Photo by Terry FarrellCourtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard waves to the crowd. Photo by Terry Farrell
A good contingent from the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers at the Courtenay Canada Day parade. Photo by Terry FarrellA good contingent from the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers at the Courtenay Canada Day parade. Photo by Terry Farrell
Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird was on hand. Photo by Terry FarrellCumberland Mayor Leslie Baird was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand. Photo by Terry FarrellComox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Comox Station 60 had an entry into the parade. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue Comox Station 60 had an entry into the parade. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Comox Valley Search + Rescue was on hand. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Comox Valley Search + Rescue was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell
City of Courtenay firefighters led a long line of Comox Valley firefighting units. Photo by Terry FarrellCity of Courtenay firefighters led a long line of Comox Valley firefighting units. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay firefighters. Photo by Terry FarrellCourtenay firefighters. Photo by Terry Farrell
Some lucky kids got to ride in the back of an antique fire truck. Photo by Terry FarrellSome lucky kids got to ride in the back of an antique fire truck. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Cumberland Fire Department brought its historic No. 1 out of storage. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Cumberland Fire Department brought its historic No. 1 out of storage. Photo by Terry Farrell
A Merville firefighter says hi. Photo by Terry FarrellA Merville firefighter says hi. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Shamrock Gumbooters 4H Club was on hand. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Shamrock Gumbooters 4H Club was on hand. Photo by Terry Farrell
Rainbow Youth Theatre members proudly carry the banner. Photo by Terry FarrellRainbow Youth Theatre members proudly carry the banner. Photo by Terry Farrell
Some of the cast for the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre’s upcoming production of ‘Newsies’ were on hand, in character. Photo by Terry FarrellSome of the cast for the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre’s upcoming production of ‘Newsies’ were on hand, in character. Photo by Terry Farrell
A youngster says hi to the Comox Rotary Ducky 500 mascot. Photo by Terry FarrellA youngster says hi to the Comox Rotary Ducky 500 mascot. Photo by Terry Farrell
A Bosley’s ‘mascot’ hams it up for the camera. Photo by Terry FarrellA Bosley’s ‘mascot’ hams it up for the camera. Photo by Terry Farrell
A member of the Comox Valley Shrine Club high-fives some fans. Photo by Terry FarrellA member of the Comox Valley Shrine Club high-fives some fans. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Brickhouse Betties roller derby squad was rockin’ and rollin’ along the route. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Brickhouse Betties roller derby squad was rockin’ and rollin’ along the route. Photo by Terry Farrell
Axé Capoeira Comox Valley had many of their students walking the route. Photo by Terry FarrellAxé Capoeira Comox Valley had many of their students walking the route. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Campbell River Shrine Club even made an appearance. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Campbell River Shrine Club even made an appearance. Photo by Terry Farrell
That’s one big chicken! Photo by Terry FarrellThat’s one big chicken! Photo by Terry Farrell
Ashley Sykes leads a group in song on the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market wagon. Photo by Terry FarrellAshley Sykes leads a group in song on the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market wagon. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Macauley Road Area Residents’ Association had an entry into the parade. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Macauley Road Area Residents’ Association had an entry into the parade. Photo by Terry Farrell
Members of L’Arche Comox Valley rode on the Knights of Columbus Council #4597 wagon. Photo by Terry FarrellMembers of L’Arche Comox Valley rode on the Knights of Columbus Council #4597 wagon. Photo by Terry Farrell

The Courtenay Canada Day Parade returned for the first time since 2019, and it was welcomed with spectacular weather and thousands of onlookers. The Comox Valley Pipe Band, local dignitaries, an array of classic cars, theatre groups, non-profits, and private businesses alike took part in the parade down 5th Street in Courtenay, getting cheered and applauded every step of the way.

Record editor Terry Farrell was on hand with his camera. Here are some of his favourite shots.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Canada DayCourtenayParade

Pop-up banner image ×