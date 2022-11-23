Prep drilling begins for Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project

Starting Nov. 28, and lasting three to four weeks, the Comox Valley Regional District will be completing borehole drilling along the route to confirm the presence or absence of archaeological materials.

The archaeological investigations will include drilling of roughly 135 boreholes in eight sections along the conveyance route.

Test drilling will be completed along Comox Road (including Comox Hill), Beaufort Avenue and small sections of Stewart Street, Balmoral Avenue and Jane Place.

Work will be completed section-by-section, so only one area will be disrupted at a time. Single-lane alternating traffic will be required to make room for equipment.

To view an investigations map, see detailed drilling information and learn more details about impacts to roadways, read the full backgrounder here.

Infrastructure upgrade necessary

The Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project is a multi-year construction project that will replace the pipes and upgrade the pump stations that move more than 14,000 cubic metres of raw sewage each day to the sewage treatment plant on Brent Road.

This new system will route sewer pipes further inland where they will no longer be vulnerable to damage by waves, rocks and logs. A video to find out more about the project and how it will protect the beaches and waters throughout the Comox Estuary, Point Holmes, Goose Spit coastline, as well as Baynes Sound, is available at https://bit.ly/3gBBPct

This is a significant and complex Project that starts at the Courtenay Pump Station and moves through K’ómoks land, downtown Comox and the Lazo Road area to the Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Centre (Sewage Treatment Plant) on Brent Road. There are construction impacts, traffic impacts and archaeological considerations. The CVRD is working with many jurisdictions and partners to deliver this project smoothly and efficiently and minimize impacts where we can.

To view an interactive map on large screen, visit bit.ly/3EWdYxu

