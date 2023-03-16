Registration for Comox Valley Raiders’ cheerleading program now open

Give us an R! Give us an A! Gives us an IDERS!

The Comox Valley Raiders’ cheerleading program is here to stay.

The Raiders Cheer program launched a pilot in the fall of 2022 and the program was so successful, the organization has chosen to expand it for 2023.

“It is important to note that our program is not a competitive cheer program, but rather a sideline dance/cheer program which will develop skills in a fun environment while remaining associated with our football programming,” says a statement on the Comox Valley Raiders’ website.

The program is open to all youth aged 6-18, with two age categories: Junior (2012-2017) and Senior (2005-2011).

Practices will begin April 18 and run until July 1 at the Little Red Church (2182 Comox Ave., Comox), with the junior program practising from 6-7 p.m., and the seniors going from 7-8:30 p.m.

The team will perform at Saturday flag football games at Woodcote Park in Courtenay, beginning in May. The schedule will be released in mid-April, with the cheer team rotating at different games (maximum two hours at the field every Saturday).

The spring session will conclude with an entry into the Canada Day parade.

Cost to join is $175 plus applicable VMFL Cheer Insurance + $30 for pom poms (if required).

To register, or for more information, visit comoxvalleyraiders.ca/cheer-registration/

Community LeadershipComox Valley