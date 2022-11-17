Santa Claus is coming to Filberg Park in Comox. Photo supplied

Santa Claus making a weekend stop at Filberg Park in Comox

Santa Claus will visit Filberg Park on Nov. 25, 26, and 27.

Guests will have an opportunity to see Santa and take their photo with him by donation and drop off their letters to Santa. Families can also take their picture at the Filberg’s pop-up selfie station while waiting for their turn to visit with Santa.

COBS Driftwood Mall will be at the event, giving guests the opportunity to purchase their fresh in-house baked goods for the holiday season, with partial proceeds going to the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association. Stop by their tent by the Lodge from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. While at Filberg Park, guests can visit the Gift Shop for our “Shop Where Santa Shops” event from 11 a.m.– 4 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, and each weekend there will be a featured artisan to add some great gift ideas to your holiday shopping.

Every evening from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, the park will be open until 9 p.m., encouraging visitors to bundle up for an evening walk through this picture-perfect festive setting. Christmas lights adorn the heritage building and fences of Filberg Park, creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for Christmas at Filberg 2022. The Coastline Property Service team did a fantastic job installing all of the Christmas lights on the heritage buildings for visitors to enjoy.

Thanks to title sponsor, Odlum Brown Limited and Kevin Pantuso, portfolio manager for their support in helping create a magical experience for all those that visit the Park this holiday season.

All proceeds from Christmas at Filberg 2022 will support the care and maintenance of the Filberg Lodge and Park.

