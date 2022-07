The leader of the pack at the annual cruise for the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers. Photo by Mike Chouinard All that chrome. Photo by Mike Chouinard The cars gathered at Small Road for the start. Photo by Mike Chouinard “Oh, Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes-Benz? ” Photo by Mike Chouinard A Ford — in any colour as long as it’s red. Photo By Mike Chouinard A detour along the way. Photo by Mike Chouinard. There were lots of trucks too. Photo by Mike Chouinard A driver flashes the peace sign. Photo by Mike Chouinard Groovy! More peace signs.Photo by Mike Chouianrd Heading down 17th. Photo by Mike Chouinard And on toward Comox. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Comox Valley Classic Cruisers’ held their Cruise of the Valley on Saturday night.

They left Small Road about 6 p.m. and made their way through Courtenay over the 17th Street Bridge and through Comox and back to Courtenay, en route to the final destination at the A&W on Ryan Road.

The annual car show will take place Sunday at Lewis Park in Courtenay at 10 a.m.

