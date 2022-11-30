School District 71 elects new board chair, vice-chair

Trustee Michelle Waite has been elected as School District 71 board chair and Trustee Susan Leslie has been elected as vice-chair for the next year. They will serve in their respective roles until October 2023.

Comox Valley Schools would like to thank outgoing chair Tonia Frawley, Trustee Sheila McDonnell and Trustee Kat Hawksby for their work and steadfast dedication to our students.

The elections for board chair and vice-chair took place at the Nov. 29 public board meeting.

Trustee Janice Caton and Trustee Shannon Aldinger were declared BC School Trustees Association (BCSTA) board representative and alternate, respectively.

In addition, Trustee Christi May Sacht and Trustee Chelsea McCannel Keene were declared BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) board representative and alternate, respectively.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the progress of past boards by working closely with fellow trustees, the superintendent, senior leadership and our many amazing partner groups here in the Comox Valley,” said Waite. “Students are front and centre of everything we do, and I am committed to doing all we can to provide inclusive learning environments that support our students in achieving success”

Trustee elections are held every four years, with the next occurring in October 2026.

