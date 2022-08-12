The Park @ Crown Isle hosts Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green

More than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green. Photo by Terry Farrell More than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green. Photo by Terry Farrell More than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green. Photo by Terry Farrell More than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green. Photo by Terry Farrell

Marvel in the spectacle of more than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The show of horsepower continues with an epic Comox Valley Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 21 starting at noon. Plan your full weekend of vintage cruisers with Hot August Nights presented by Crown Isle.

Billed as the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green, this event is the fifth annual celebration of Romeo St. Jacques’ love of life and his dream, a 1932 Ford Roadster. St. Jacques was respected and loved by everyone who knew him or worked with him. He was a hot-rodding legend in Port Alberni and to this day the Ford Roadster leads this Comox Valley Cruise in his honour.

On Aug. 20, come by The Park @ Crown Isle between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to view these amazing cars, enjoy a cold drink, delicious food, live rock music from Cruise Control and top it off with ice cream. Cars will be on display on the fairways of The Park golf course, at 1239 Anderton Road in Comox. Spectator entry will be $10/person with youth 12 and under free. Parking is limited, but Park & Ride is available from the gravel lot adjacent to Glacier Gardens Arena, and bike racks will be on site.

The Comox Valley Cruise hits the streets of Crown Isle starting at noon on Aug. 21, looping through Comox and Courtenay. Check out the cruise route map in the Aug. 17 edition of the Comox Valley Record or online and plan your best viewing spot, whether from your front lawn or a spot along the route including the beach at Point Holmes, through Comox or in downtown Courtenay finishing up at the old church on Harmston Avenue.

The Romeo St. Jacques Memorial has always had a charitable focus, and this year Crown Isle is collecting funds for the Comox Valley Transition Society. Look for donation boxes at the Park on Saturday while checking out the cars.

There is still the opportunity to add your car to the show and cruise by registering online at crownisle.com – please note that only cars that fit the show criteria will be officially registered, but all cars are welcome to participate in the Sunday cruise. Crown Isle looks forward to continuing the tradition of the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial. We promise that this year will be spectacular in every way as we celebrate summer in the Valley.

