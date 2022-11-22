Cassidy Roe (left) and Jeanie Hall, co-owners of Pretty Pawz, are running a one-day ‘Movember’ nail-clipping event to raise funds for men’s health. Photo supplied

Valley dog groomers offering nail clipping treatments for pets as Movember fundraiser

The Pretty Pawz team is at it again, fundraising for men’s health.

Last year, Jeanie Hall and Cassidy Roe of Pretty Pawz offered pet nail-clipping appointments in a Movember fundraising initiative.

It went so well, they are doing it again.

The Pretty Pawz team will be at Van Isle Vet from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 doing nail trims by appointment, with 100 per cent of the proceeds being donated to the Movember fund.

The Movember initiative is responsible for funding research and raising awareness for prostate cancer and overall mental health for men.

“We accept dogs, cats, bunnies, and guinea pigs,” said Hall.

Appointments must be made in advance. Call 250-334-8400, email reception@vanislevet.com or message on Instagram or Facebook (@prettypawz.cv or @vanislevet) to book a time.

