Vancouver Island breweries keg curl in Dawn to Dawn fundraiser

The Comox Valley Curling Club is thrilled to announce the third annual Battle of The Breweries Keg Curling Fundraiser, this year in benefit of Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society.

The CVCC made history as being the first ever (and still only) curling tournament featuring beer kegs actually curled on the ice.

For this year’s tournament, participating craft breweries are Ace Brewing (the 2022 champion) Beach Fire, Cumberland Brewing, Gladstone, Hoyne, Land & Sea, Mount Arrowsmith and New Tradition. These crafty brewers will be battling it out in this special spectator friendly and fan participation event on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. The winner will receive bragging rights for the year, a $500 advertising prize from Jet FM, and the cherished opportunity to sip from the grand prize trophy the Kegoblet.

In addition to the fierce on-ice competition between the breweries, anyone in attendance at the club will be welcome to try shooting a beer keg themselves (for a $5 donation) at the intermission and win prizes for getting their keg closest to the button (centre of curling rings). Event proceeds go to Dawn To Dawn Action (dawntodawn.org).

The Battle of The Breweries is part of the entertainment happening at the concurrent Pros & Joes Funspiel in progress that weekend. In addition to the fundraising at the keg curling event, the club will donate 50 cents from every beer sold that weekend to Dawn To Dawn. Beyond that, Victoria’s Hoyne Brewing is donating 50 cents from every Hoyne beer sold at the CVCC during the entire month of March. International DJ Marc Gerrard will have a 90s dance party going in the upstairs banquet room attached to the lounge viewing area to serve as an after party for the beer keg curling festivities.

The Keg Curling Fundraiser is open to the public. Admission is by donation. Visit the CVCC, and throw a beer keg alongside actual brewers.