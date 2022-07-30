Vessel breakdown causes cancellation of BC Ferries Saturday sailings to and from Denman Island

In the midst of the busiest weekend of the summer, the Buckley Bay/Denman cable ferry is inoperable.

BC Ferries posted a notice on Saturday morning that numerous sailings have been cancelled due to mechanical issues on the vessel.

“The Baynes Sound Connector has cancelled the following sailings as we work diligently to complete necessary repairs to the ship’s bullwheel,” reads the press release.

Cancelled Sailings:

8:20 a.m. departing Buckley Bay

8:40 a.m. departing Denman Island

9:00 a.m. departing Buckley Bay

9:40 a.m. departing Denman Island

10:00 a.m. departing Buckley Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Denman Island

11:00 a.m. departing Buckley Bay

11:45 a.m. departing Denman Island

A water taxi has been sourced and will provide a complimentary shuttle service between Fanny Bay and the Denman Island West terminal.

“We are working to fix this mechanical issue and will keep you informed as more information becomes available. As soon as the problem is resolved, the vessel will resume service,” reads the press release.

This appears to be the continuation of an issue that first occurred Wednesday evening, when customers reportedly waited more than six hours at the Buckley Bay terminal for transportation to Denman Island.

Black Press reached out to BC Ferries for comment at that time, but did not receive a response.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.