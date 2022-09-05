Vicky Trill has announced her candidacy as a school trustee for the town of Comox.

Vicki Trill announces candidacy for Comox school trustee position

Local elections are just over a month away. My name is Vicky Trill and I would like your vote for school trustee for the town of Comox.

I am an experienced school trustee with two terms of service in School District 74, including serving as board chair, branch president, and provincial council representative. My family and I live in Comox and my daughter attends Highland Secondary School. We moved to Comox to be close to family. We have roots here in Comox (my father-in-law was born at St. Joe’s) and we love where we live, work and play.

Parental involvement is critical to a student’s educational success. Parents know their children best. Regular communication and working collaboratively with educators and parents are key to ensuring quality education.

As a school trustee, it is my role to ensure that policies are in place to ensure environments where learning will grow and thrive. Learning should be a great experience. Students should always know they are welcome, feel included and be provided with opportunities to shine.

I believe that students should have lots of opportunities to explore and grow their talents. Fine arts, music, sewing, sports, trades, English, math, science or robotics, and so much more… students should have the opportunity to learn in a safe and welcoming place.

I know that to create learning environments where students thrive, it takes a dedicated team. Educators need tools, resources and supports in place to ensure that learning thrives. It is a priority of mine to advocate on behalf of students, parents and the staff of School District 71 to ensure that schools are safe, inclusive, and welcoming and that the tools, resources and supports are in place to ensure success.

If you elect me as your school trustee for Comox, I will use my experience, talents and skills to work hard for you. I am a person of action, a curious listener and a strong advocate. Thank you for considering electing me, Vicky Trill for Comox school trustee.

