Victoria Grandmothers for Africa Cycle tour returns

From left: Dr. Erika Kellerhals of Campbell River, Kathe Gerber of Victoria and Jocelyn Green of Victoria. Photo supplied

What has 56 legs, wears polyester in a rainbow of colours and has raised over $1 million for Africa?

It is the Victoria Grandmothers for Africa’s bicycle team—which is planning its 16th fund-raising marathon on wheels. A total of 28 women, aged 55 to 78, will seek donations as they pedal 275 kilometres from Campbell River to Victoria. The ride runs Sept. 9-11, with the help of grandmother groups along the route. Eleven women are new to the ride, which supports the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s work in Africa, as grandmothers raise their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS.

The veterans have raised $1,164,068 for the cause since 2007. The last two years were virtual rides due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Each rider pays $375 to cover her accommodation, breakfasts and dinners, stopping overnight in Qualicum Beach and Chemainus. The Campbell River Grandmothers provide dinner on the eve of the tour. Other grandmother groups who serve coffee or lunch include the Merville Grandmothers and the Comox Valley Glacier Grannies.

The cyclists arrive at Victoria’s Mile Zero Sept. 11.

www.vg4a.ca

