Work resumes on Courtenay’s Kus-kus-sum project

Concrete will be crushed for re-use. After the crushing is complete, the crushed concrete will be available for re-sale throughout the Valley. Photo supplied

Restoration work at the Kus-kus-sum site will resume Thursday, Feb. 3.

Project Watershed will be a continuing with the work that happened last summer and fall, which entails excavating the remaining concrete, separating concrete and rebar, crushing concrete, and removal, repurposing, and recycling material offsite.

The contractors, Copcan Civil Ltd., will use excavators and other heavy machinery to remove and crush the concrete. Concrete will be crushed for re-use. Steel rebar and wiring from the surface will be separated out and recycled. After the crushing is complete, the crushed concrete will be available for re-sale throughout the Valley.

This crush will be certified as three-inch minus and can be used as road base or structural fill. Project Watershed will continue to remain committed to reducing waste and the overall footprint of this restoration project wherever possible. Throughout the restoration works this year, there will be noise associated with construction. Noise reduction bylaws will be adhered to, and construction noise will be limited to the hours of 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Once this initial piece of work is complete at the end of March, Project Watershed will begin further earth works and planting of native vegetation.

“This year, you will see many changes to elevation and shape of the site through the excavation of current substrate, the introduction of topsoil, and the planting of native plant species,” said Project Watershed staff biologist, Jennifer Sutherst. “We will continue to keep the steel piling wall intact and in place for the time being as it allows us to keep the works on site from impacting the adjacent river.”

Project Watershed will be hosting a community forum about this work later this year. More information and registration for that event will be shared at www.projectwatershed.ca

“We welcome and celebrate the excitement of the community to see this project come to fruition,” said Caitlin Pierzchalski, Project Watershed’s executive director. “If you are interested in observing the on-site work, please watch from the river walkway across the Courtenay River rather than parking adjacent to the site or across the road. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”

This is to keep everyone safe, and traffic flowing along Comox Road.

“We still raising funds for the restoration and welcome continued donations. If you’re interested in contributing, please see our website at www.projectwatershed.ca/donate,” added Caila Holbrook, Project Watershed’s manager of fundraising and outreach.

If you have any questions, contact Project Watershed at info@projectwatershed.ca.

Comox ValleyKus-Kus-Sum