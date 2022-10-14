World Community adds name to list of Kus-kus-sum sponsors

World Community has added its name to the list of Kus-kus-sum sponsors along the fenceline on Dyke Road. From left: Caila Holbrook of Project Watershed, and World Community board members Chris Carter and Murray Kennedy-MacNeill. Scott Stanfield photo

World Community has added its name to the list of sponsors along the fenceline on Dyke Road at the Kus-kus-sum site.

Project Watershed has committed to restoring the Field Sawmill site. The K’ómoks First Nation gave the name Kus-kus-sum to the society.

The vision is to create a vibrant, productive habitat connected to Hollyhock Flats adjacent to the site. It’s one of the most productive areas in the K’ómoks Estuary.

Project Watershed needs to raise $6.5 million, remove 8.3 acres of concrete, recontour and replant with native species.

The site was purchased from Interfor in November 2020 and is being held by Project Watershed in trust for the KFN and the City of Courtenay — both of whom will be on title as joint owners. Site restoration began in March 2021.

