Wounded Warrior Run members made their way Wednesday to 888 Wing in Comox. Scott Stanfield photo

Team members of the 2023 Wounded Warrior Run made their way Wednesday to 888 Wing in Comox, where a reception awaited them.

The annual event raises money for mental health supports for uniformed first responders in B.C.

