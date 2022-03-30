Big Little Lions playing at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Big Little Lions are finally back together playing to live audiences. Paul Otten (eft) and Helen Austin’s first tour since the pandemic includes seven shows in BC in 11 days, including a stop at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, April 9. Photo contributed

After an enforced two-year break playing live, Big Little Lions are back together again in person and touring B.C. The multi award-winning folk/pop duo are Comox Valley’s own Helen Austin and Paul Otten from Cincinnati, Ohio. Their first collaboration garnered Austina Juno and ever since they have been cranking out infectious folk pop songs that are jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies that sound like the product of two people working side-by-side instead of living in different countries.

Their live show is quite the spectacle with Otten playing drums, bass and keyboard all while singing lead vocals. Austin, who is no slacker either, sings, plays guitar and foot percussion. They use every limb, and then some, to make two people sound like a full band.

Their Comox Vally stop is at the wonderful newly reopened Old Church Theatre on Harmston Ave. in Courtenay on Friday April 9 at 7 p.m. Not only will they be playing their own original tunes, but will also be covering the songs of Simon and Garfunkel. So come for something old and new along with fun banter.

Tickets are $25 and are available at oldchurch.tickit.ca/events/14445-big-little-lions. Email info@biglittlelions.com for more info.

ALSO: COVID can’t stop Austin and Big Little Lions

