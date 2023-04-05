Celebration Singers’ spring concerts upcoming in Courtenay

The Celebration Singers Community Choirs will perform a pair of concerts, April 14 and April 15, in Courtenay. File photo

Everywhere you peer, spring is emerging.

Birds are joyously announcing the season, buds and bulbs are popping with growth and the Celebration Singers Choirs are ready to raise their voices to honour the season.

Don’t miss “Swingin’ Into Spring” when the three choirs will charm, humour and soothe all those in attendance. Once again, they will travel the globe to bring fans a unique selection of music from Cuba, to South Africa, to Puerto Rico and Italy, and back to B.C.

Concerts are Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m. at St. George’s United Church, 505 6th St., Courtenay.

Carol Anne Parkinson and the Men of Notes are bound to bring a chuckle when they perform their nod to Red Green with Duct Tape. Or, if you crave a bit of charm – and who doesn’t?! – let them take you away with Loch Lomond and When I Wish Upon a Star.

Stephanie Eakle and the women’s ensemble, Grace Notes, will entice listeners with their version of Storm Comin’ by the Wailin’ Jennys, soothe your soul with Sing Gently by Eric Whitacre and transport you back in time with their performance of the 16th-century canon Da Pacem Domine.

And, last but not least, Denise Marquette and the Celebration Singers will dance the bolero to Finale from the Gondoliers, pay tribute to Cuba with Brian Tate’s arrangement of Espiritu de Dios and acknowledge South Africa with the performance of the traditional South African piece Siyalobola Gogo.

It was 30 years ago that the Universal Gospel Choir made passage from Vancouver and rocked St. George’s United. At that concert, the dream of the Celebration Singers Choirs was spawned.

“We could not be more proud of our choirs and the singers who dedicate hundreds of hours of practise time to bring the rich artistry of choral music to our community,” said Celebration Singers’ spokesperson Sheila Doncaster. “Their beautiful voices will ring strong and proud as we swing into spring.”

Tickets are on sale at Benjamin Moore House of Color in Courtenay and Blue Heron Books in Comox. Adults $25 and Youth (18 and under) $20.

For more information, contact Kelly at kfinlayson@shaw.ca

