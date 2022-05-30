Comox art gallery’s members share the spotlight at next exhibit

The Pearl Ellis Gallery will host its Spring Members’ Show and Sale from June 2-25.

A wide range of styles, from both emerging and professional artists, will be displayed and include watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, fibre art including silk scarves, and stained glass. All work is for sale. Original art cards from over 40 local artists are also available to purchase.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. with COVID protocols in place.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit pearlellisgallery.com