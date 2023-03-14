Chuck Burdick has published a new photography book — Photography of Vancouver Island, Parks and Trails in the Central Region and West Coast. Supplied

Chuck Burdick has published a new photography book — Photography of Vancouver Island, Parks and Trails in the Central Region and West Coast. Supplied

Comox photographer publishes second book about Vancouver Island

A new photography book — Photography of Vancouver Island, Parks and Trails in the Central Region and West Coast — is an 82-page, soft cover book with images from 21 parks and trail locations. The author, Chuck Burdick, wrote a brief description of each park or trail to go with the pictures.

The book is available at the Comox Valley Visitors Centre in Cumberland, the Laughing Oyster Bookshop in Courtenay, Mid Island Gifts at the Comox Valley Airport, Blue Heron Books, Pearl Ellis Art Gallery, and Kiki’s Compass Gallery gift shop. The last three are in Comox.

During the last two years, Burdick has been fortunate to have a close friend who has lived on the Island since the early-1970s and was a scout master for 10 years. The friend’s knowledge of numerous trails and parks from scouting, and their shared visits to these locations have greatly expanded Burdick’s photography portfolio.

Burdick is a self-taught photographer working in multiple genres including macro, landscape, and abstract photography. He takes pictures of the world around him, and tries to capture its beauty in shapes, colours, and textures.

