Comox Valley Art Gallery has plans for Family Day

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, when people of all ages are invited to participate in an open studio of hands-on art-making activities.

The free drop-in will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery provides materials, space for creativity, and snacks and beverages.

The day of activities is made possible by funding from the Government of B.C.

The open studio is part of “Don’t Know,” an exhibition by Governor General awarded artist Michael Fernandes (Halifax).

“Don’t Know” reconstructs boundaries between gallery and viewer, with Fernandes’s projects creating situations that solicit participation from the viewer by activating curiosity and exploration.

“The artist invites you to bring something of yourself. Bring something to work on. Start something new. Store something in progress. Take your project home. Bring it back. Leave something behind. Visit again,” says the description on the CVAG website.

In addition to special hours on Family Day, people can attend the open studio throughout the exhibition, which runs until April 1. Normal CVAG hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVAG is also presenting installations by North Island College fine arts students in the George Sawchuk Gallery, and STREAM Incubator youth in the Hub.

Gallery admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Find out more at www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

