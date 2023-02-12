The Comox Valley Art Gallery will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, when people of all ages are invited to participate in an open studio of hands-on artmaking activities. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, when people of all ages are invited to participate in an open studio of hands-on artmaking activities. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Art Gallery has plans for Family Day

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, when people of all ages are invited to participate in an open studio of hands-on art-making activities.

The free drop-in will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery provides materials, space for creativity, and snacks and beverages.

The day of activities is made possible by funding from the Government of B.C.

The open studio is part of “Don’t Know,” an exhibition by Governor General awarded artist Michael Fernandes (Halifax).

“Don’t Know” reconstructs boundaries between gallery and viewer, with Fernandes’s projects creating situations that solicit participation from the viewer by activating curiosity and exploration.

“The artist invites you to bring something of yourself. Bring something to work on. Start something new. Store something in progress. Take your project home. Bring it back. Leave something behind. Visit again,” says the description on the CVAG website.

In addition to special hours on Family Day, people can attend the open studio throughout the exhibition, which runs until April 1. Normal CVAG hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVAG is also presenting installations by North Island College fine arts students in the George Sawchuk Gallery, and STREAM Incubator youth in the Hub.

Gallery admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Find out more at www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

Arts and EntertainmentComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cardi B brings energy at pre-Super Bowl concert, joins crowd
Next story
Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars

Just Posted

Canada’s Darcy Sharpe competes during the men’s World Cup slopestyle snowboard event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Comox snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, when people of all ages are invited to participate in an open studio of hands-on artmaking activities. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery has plans for Family Day

Veteran arctic adventurer John Dunn - aided by teammate and Comox resident Graeme Magor - will share stories, images and video from their pioneering 60-day, 900 km skiing expedition on remote Axel Heiberg Island in Canada’s High Arctic. Photo supplied
Historic Arctic adventure revisited with audio/video presentation in Courtenay

Comox Valley record publisher Artur Ciastkowski presents a cheque for $1,539.34 to Comox Legion #160 president Gerry Maillet, Stella Webers (representing Cumberland Legion #28) and Courtenay Legion #17 president Barbara Linton. Photo by Terry Farrell
Legions collect money raised through Comox Valley Record’s Remembrance Day supplement

Pop-up banner image