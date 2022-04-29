Judy Leblanc, Traci Skuce, and Cornelia Hoogland will provide a public reading at the Comox Valley Art Gallery on Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting reading from 3 local writers April 29

Three local writers will provide a public reading at the Comox Valley Art Gallery on Friday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m., as the Gallery continues to present its thematic program “Return to Water.”

The featured writers are Judy Leblanc of Fanny Bay, Cornelia Hoogland of Hornby Island, and Traci Skuce of Cumberland.

Leblanc is the author of the short story collection The Promise of Water, and she taught creative writing at North Island College for several years.

Hoogland’s most recent books, Cosmic Bowling — a collaboration with visual artist Ted Goodden — and Woods Wolf Girl, were finalists for Canadian national awards.

Skuce is the author of the short story collection Hunger Moon. Her stories and non-fiction have appeared in several publications across North America.

The reading is free and everyone is welcome.

The Galley’s thematic program “Return to Water” includes the exhibition “Salt Stained Streaks of a Worthwhile Grief,” created by Fathom Sounds Collective.

The program also features readings, workshops, cultural sharing and other events. Visit the CVAG website for more details: www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com.

Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting reading from 3 local writers April 29
