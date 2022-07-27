Comox Valley square dancing club offering free classes for newcomers in September

Square dancers take to the street during Market Day in downtown Courtenay. The Ocean Waves Square Dance Club is offering the opportunity to try the activity with two free lessons in September. Photo supplied

September is just around the corner and with it comes the start-up of many activities.

You might be looking for something new to try, something that will exercise your brain as well as your body, something that is social and fun. Why not try square dancing?

The Comox Valley Ocean Waves Square Dance Club will be offering two free Monday night classes to get you started before possibly committing to the weekly sessions that run through until December.

Do you like music and dancing? Don’t have a partner? No problem! Women can take the man’s lessons especially if they’d rather not twirl. Comfortable clothing and supportive shoes are all that are needed. Even though you may have seen seniors square dancing, it is not a seniors-only activity. We need new blood to keep it going; all ages (teens to adults) are welcome.

Did you know that square dancing is done all over the world and it is only done in the English language? For example, a square dancer can go to Japan, Norway, Germany, or Italy and attend any square dances there and fully understand all the calls. There are many clubs all across Canada and the United States.

Vancouver Island has clubs in Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox Valley, Campbell River, and across the pond in Powell River.

We all enjoy dancing at other clubs’ dances as well as our own.

If COVID continues to be a health concern, we dance with masks on and surprisingly, it is very doable. If anyone makes a mistake in a square, everyone is very forgiving as it is more about social friendliness than being perfect. One thing to note is that square dancing is an alcohol-free activity as it requires concentration.

Come challenge your brain and get worries off your mind. You will laugh every evening, guaranteed. You will meet new friends and have fun. Classes start Sept. 12, 7 p.m. at St. John the Divine Church on 5th Street. For more info, email oceanwavesquaredance@gmail.com, visit the Comox Valley Ocean Waves Square Dance Club Facebook page, or check out the website www.comoxvalleyoceanwaves.ca

