“Oriole #2” by Brenda Caswell is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo submitted

Comox’s Pearl Ellis Gallery features fibre arts at its next show

The Pearl Ellis Gallery kicks off the new year with a show of fibre art, Jan. 10-28.

Fibre Art Voices is a small, spirited group comprising forward-thinking visual artists, who come together to support and encourage one another in expressing a creative voice through fibre. Diverse artistic backgrounds and passion for textiles enable the collective to work with an extensive variety of mediums and techniques to create individual stories, rich in design, colour and texture. Through their love of textiles, they challenge each other, individually and as a group, and share the energy and inspiration gained from living in the breathtaking West Coast environment.

The artists bring diverse backgrounds to their art. They have been writers, military, nurses, graphic designers, event planners, business owners, scientists, secretaries, lighthouse keepers, florists, and educators. They come from, have lived in and travelled to many parts of the world. They teach and are taught by each other and by internationally recognized artists. Participating in this show are Hennie Aikman, June Boyle, Brenda Caswell, Karen Caswell, Margaret Kelly, Gayle Lobban, Pippa Moore, Karrie Phelps, Jessie Schut and Gail Tellett.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

art exhibitComox

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

Just Posted

“Oriole #2” by Brenda Caswell is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo submitted
Comox’s Pearl Ellis Gallery features fibre arts at its next show

One-day Anti-Racism Workshop for Workplaces in Campbell River and the Comox Valley will be facilitated by Evan Jolicoeur of Full Circle Consultancy. Photo contributed
Become a champion for diversity and inclusion in your workplace

This home at 850 High Salal Dr. in Hornby made the top 10 highest value assessments in the Comox Valley, as per BC Assessment. ‘Eagle House,’ as it is known, came in at No. 10 on the list. Black Press file photo
Hornby Island homes account for 3 of the top-10 valued properties in the Comox Valley

The Wardens play at the Merville Hall Jan. 20. Photo supplied
The Wardens to play at Merville Hall