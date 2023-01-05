Comox’s Pearl Ellis Gallery features fibre arts at its next show

The Pearl Ellis Gallery kicks off the new year with a show of fibre art, Jan. 10-28.

Fibre Art Voices is a small, spirited group comprising forward-thinking visual artists, who come together to support and encourage one another in expressing a creative voice through fibre. Diverse artistic backgrounds and passion for textiles enable the collective to work with an extensive variety of mediums and techniques to create individual stories, rich in design, colour and texture. Through their love of textiles, they challenge each other, individually and as a group, and share the energy and inspiration gained from living in the breathtaking West Coast environment.

The artists bring diverse backgrounds to their art. They have been writers, military, nurses, graphic designers, event planners, business owners, scientists, secretaries, lighthouse keepers, florists, and educators. They come from, have lived in and travelled to many parts of the world. They teach and are taught by each other and by internationally recognized artists. Participating in this show are Hennie Aikman, June Boyle, Brenda Caswell, Karen Caswell, Margaret Kelly, Gayle Lobban, Pippa Moore, Karrie Phelps, Jessie Schut and Gail Tellett.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

art exhibitComox