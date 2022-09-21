Courtenay church hosting gospel jamboree and lunch

St. George’s United Church invites the public to its first annual “Back To Church Sunday,” a rocking roots-gospel service featuring local musicians Luke Blu Guthrie and Blaine Dunaway, followed by a lunch catered by the congregation.

There is no cost to attend. Just come to St. George’s United on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. If attendees would like to stay for lunch (which is also free of charge) simply RSVP to www.stgeorgesunited.com/rsvp/ so organizers know how much lunch is to be prepared.

“COVID was a hard time for communities of faith,” said Rev. Ryan Slifka. “We’re grateful that we’ve made it through the past couple years so we thought we’d celebrate getting back into the swing of things by having a little fun. And by ‘Back to Church,’ we don’t just mean people who’ve been to this church, or any church before. A lot of folks, even folks who are seekers or skeptics, are welcome, and I have no doubt will enjoy it.”

Slifka is especially excited about the calibre of music.

“We’ll be stomping our feet to some well-known Appalachian and country gospel tunes like ‘Down to the River to Pray,’ ‘I Saw the Light,’ and more. We’re grateful to have Luke and Blaine, two incredible musicians, help to blow the roof off. Metaphorically, I mean.”

For more information, visit www.stgeorgesunited.com.

