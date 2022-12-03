Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production

Courtenay Little Theatre has a mission. “We provide opportunities to discover the joy of theatre” and this Christmas is no exception.

CLT presents Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the original Broadway musical, at the Sid Williams Theatre Dec. 23-31. This timeless classic fairy tale is a perfect gift for you and your family.

Director Susan Bradshaw has assembled a cast of 23 performers who are excited and ready to sing, dance and tell this classic story of love and hope.

Children will fall in love with Cinderella’s exciting adventure as she struggles with her workworn life as a stepsister; she will find her way into your heart as she discovers love and family.

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses), tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true.

CLT excels at celebrating community through theatre. This production of Cinderella is no exception.

Family involvement fosters the joy of working together to put on a full-length musical theatre spectacle. In this case, it started from the inception as director Bradshaw had her daughter Jessica Blue design the set. Tara Jakubiec, daughter of co-producer Shari Jakubiec, designed the graphics for the poster. Co-producer Terry Penney is pleased to have his granddaughter Olivia Craig enjoying herself on stage as a feature dancer.

Other families who are working together to bring this musical to the Sid Williams Theatre stage include lifetime CLT member Jeannine Taylor, who will be on stage with her grandchildren Celie and Marshall Lacasse, while grandfather Chris Taylor and Holly Lacasse (their mother) will be working side by side backstage. Three generations working together on this wondrous show.

Victoria Rigdon and her daughters Skye and Cedar are excited to be in the ensemble singing and dancing together, bringing this story to the stage. As relative newcomers to the Valley, they were looking for a community involvement in which to share their love of music and performing. Christine Boyer has taken on the role of head set painter and her daughter Maia Schultz will be working backstage, while sisters Ammiel and Ananaiah Bartsch sing and dance up a storm together in the ensemble numbers.

Come to the Sid Williams Theatre and experience this amazing community of friends and families working and having fun together. For more than 60 years, CLT has been sharing its love of theatre with Valley audiences. Cinderella is its Christmas gift to all.

Visit sidwilliamstheatre.com to buy tickets online, or go to the box office at 442 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. Matinees at 2 p.m. (Dec. 26, 28 and 31) are $28, and evenings at 7:30 p.m. (Dec. 23, 27, 29 and 30) are $30.

