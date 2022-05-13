The Courtenay and District Museum’s next online lecture will offer tips for travellers wanting to record their adventures. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Courtenay Museum online lecture offers tips for journaling your next big trip

The Courtenay and District Museum’s next online lecture will offer tips for travellers wanting to record their adventures.

Join artist and travel journalist, Wayne Wilson, for an inspiring Zoom presentation, where he will show you how to create your own travel journal.

Drawing from his museum career and from outdoor expeditions, Wayne will share his tips and tricks for keeping a lasting memory of your experiences.

Event details: Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Free admission.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83743820107

