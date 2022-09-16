Irish-born Comox Valley singer/songwriter David Somers has a new CD. Photo supplied

Irish-born Comox Valley singer/songwriter David Somers has a new CD. Photo supplied

Courtenay singer/songwriter David Somers releases new album

Although the pandemic caused enormous disruptions and challenges in day-to-day life, it also created some opportunities. For Irish-born singer/songwriter, David Somers, it provided the chance to get back into the studio with long-time musical partner Chris Manuel. The result is the 13-track album In a Dream, released Sept. 12.

As with his first album, At The End of the Day, many of the songs have a Celtic feel to them, despite most being original compositions by David and/or Barry Somers. For example, David wrote Rogue’s Disguise for a Musicfest workshop entitled “Songs of Tradition, Old and New”. The canon of Irish ballads is replete with cautionary tales about amorous gypsies, but better write one more just to be on the safe side!

The album is bookended by two versions of Hastings Street, the first a limited-release single from 2008 and the second recorded this year.

“I wrote this song in Vancouver, November 2004, walking along Hastings Street,” said Somers. “I was aware how crowds of people, including me, don’t see, or pretend not to see, the homeless people. At the same time, people were wondering how so many women could disappear unnoticed from the Lower Eastside. When we pretend they are invisible, how can we notice they are gone?” To hear “Hastings Street”, visit davidsomers.ca

While they couldn’t get together in person, Barry and Sinead Somers recorded vocals for three tracks in Dublin and three tracks feature duets or harmonies with another Irish-born singer, Mary Murphy, recorded by Paul Keim at their studio in Dove Creek.

The album is only available on CD and can be purchased at Bop City Records in Courtenay, at Celtic Cargo Cult shows, or through davidsomers.ca

Comox ValleyMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Soul-searching residential school play prepares for B.C. reconciliation tour

Just Posted

Irish-born Comox Valley singer/songwriter David Somers has a new CD. Photo supplied
Courtenay singer/songwriter David Somers releases new album

The Comox Valley Food Bank has moved to 1255 McPhee Avenue in Courtenay - just two doors down from its previous location. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Comox Valley Food Bank finds a permanent location

Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as the next mayor of Comox. Photo supplied
Soon-to-be Comox Mayor Minions introduces her platform to her constituents

Comox Valley residents took to the street Thursday (Sept. 30) as participants of the 2021 Comox Valley Spirit Walk in downtown Courtenay. The walk will take place again this year, on Sept. 30. Photo by Nicole Fowler
Local Indigenous organizations planning Spirit Walk in Courtenay