Courtenay singer/songwriter David Somers releases new album

Although the pandemic caused enormous disruptions and challenges in day-to-day life, it also created some opportunities. For Irish-born singer/songwriter, David Somers, it provided the chance to get back into the studio with long-time musical partner Chris Manuel. The result is the 13-track album In a Dream, released Sept. 12.

As with his first album, At The End of the Day, many of the songs have a Celtic feel to them, despite most being original compositions by David and/or Barry Somers. For example, David wrote Rogue’s Disguise for a Musicfest workshop entitled “Songs of Tradition, Old and New”. The canon of Irish ballads is replete with cautionary tales about amorous gypsies, but better write one more just to be on the safe side!

The album is bookended by two versions of Hastings Street, the first a limited-release single from 2008 and the second recorded this year.

“I wrote this song in Vancouver, November 2004, walking along Hastings Street,” said Somers. “I was aware how crowds of people, including me, don’t see, or pretend not to see, the homeless people. At the same time, people were wondering how so many women could disappear unnoticed from the Lower Eastside. When we pretend they are invisible, how can we notice they are gone?” To hear “Hastings Street”, visit davidsomers.ca

While they couldn’t get together in person, Barry and Sinead Somers recorded vocals for three tracks in Dublin and three tracks feature duets or harmonies with another Irish-born singer, Mary Murphy, recorded by Paul Keim at their studio in Dove Creek.

The album is only available on CD and can be purchased at Bop City Records in Courtenay, at Celtic Cargo Cult shows, or through davidsomers.ca

