Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre has a great musical line-up for May

Since re-opening in January, Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre has presented a stellar series of concerts featuring both BC and touring Artists.

“The intimate setting, the great sound and the opportunity for people to gather and share an evening of music is something we have all missed so much during the pandemic,” said the theatre’s programmer, Doug Cox. “It’s been a joy watching audience members reunite with friends they haven’t seen for ages at the concerts.

“Part of our mandate is to present both up-and-coming Artists from BC and beyond as well as established Artists and our lineup for May certainly covers both of those territories!”

The first show of the month features a young man who made a big splash when he performed at MusicFest in 2019.

Luke Wallace takes to the Old Church Theatre stage on Friday, May 13.

“Luke is a true troubadour; a real folksinger, who sings about things that matter, in a positive, approachable manner,” said Cox. “He follows in the footsteps of people like Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie or Bruce Springsteen who sing about things that matter and gets the audience engaged and singing along. If you want to come to a show and just feel hope and goodness about the world, Luke can take you there!”

Wallace embodies a new wave of politically-charged folk music, writing the soundtrack for a movement of people rising up to meet the social and environmental challenges of our times.

His new album, What on Earth, released in 2020, is Luke Wallace’s fifth album release. Wallace can be found at folk festivals all over the West Coast or leading rally-sing-a-longs at Canada’s biggest youth climate marches. Known for his catchy songwriting and inspiring musical delivery, Wallace continues using his music to amp up and inspire the folks fighting for a better world.

Following a night of contemporary BC folk music is a night of Island Musician’s celebrating the granddaddy of Singer-songwriters, Bob Dylan. Sue Medley, who opened for Dylan on numerous shows in the early ’90s heads up an all-start cast for this in-the-round show, on May 14.

Comox Valley favourites Judy and Bruce Wing join Sue along with Protection Island singer-songwriter John Gogo and from the South Island, singer songwriter Dave Gallant heads up the cast of Song of Dylan.

“The ‘Songs Of…’ shows we have been putting on at The Old Church Theatre have been very popular so far, and I am sure the Songs of Dylan will be a good one,” said Cox. “I can’t wait to see what songs each of these artists choose to cover.”

Last but not least, closing off the month of May is Iconic singer and guitarist Roy Forbes, playing Wednesday, May 25.

“I have never seen another artist who turns as many heads among fellow artists at festivals as Roy Forbes,” said Cox. “I’ve been watching Roy since the ’70s, when he was known as Bim, at festivals across Canada and it is always fun to watch the performers around him who have never heard him before. They are always left with that look of surprise an artist has when he/she is blown away by a fellow artist. Roy has it all, as a singer, as a writer and as a guitarist.”

Tickets for all shows are available at www.oldchurchtheatreshows.com

