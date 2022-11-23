Denman Christmas Craft Fair turns 40

The Denman Christmas Craft Fair is celebrating its 40th birthday! This year’s fair showcases both the event’s longevity and the way it nurtures new talent.

Around half a dozen vendors who were part of the very first fair in 1981 will be attending—people like multi-talented artist Sudasi Gardner, master potter Gordon Hutchens, toymaker Christine O’Neill, who was just 18 when she set up a table at the first fair, and others.

As well, the fair will include close to 20 brand-new faces, bringing fresh ideas and renewal to this annual gathering of art and artisans.

Many of the younger artisans have studied with and drawn inspiration from older artists as they grew up in Denman Island’s tight-knit community, which is known for its vibrant arts and culture. Some of the current vendors got their start at the busy children’s table years ago, and now mentor the current generation of kids (and buy their wares).

Over the past four decades, the fair has become an iconic event—a cornerstone of the local economy, a seasonal celebration of arts and creativity, and one of the few times the island throws open its doors to the wider world. And of course, it’s a great place to buy all your holiday gifts in a welcoming, festive, stress-free environment.

The format really hasn’t changed much since the early years: 80+ artisans fill two spacious halls in Denman Island’s cozy downtown village. As well, there is a colourful outdoor market and a selection of lunch venues featuring homemade food, much of it featuring local ingredients.

Visitors can park at Buckley Bay, take the 12-minute ferry ride, and then hop on our free shuttle bus to get to the fair site, or walk up the steep but short hill.

Denman Island Christmas Craft Fair, Dec 3 and 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Denman Island Community Hall & Activity Centre. Free shuttle from the ferry. Lunches are available on-site. Free admission. For more info visit www.denmancraftfair.com and on Facebook

ChristmasComox Valley