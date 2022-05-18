Denman Island Pottery Tour returns after two-year hiatus

Part road trip, part art show, part treasure hunt, the 33rd Annual Denman Island Pottery Studio Tour on the Victoria Day long weekend is an adventure for pottery lovers and an authentic Gulf Island experience.

The free, self-guided tour on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., gets you behind the scenes where the art happens, the opportunity to meet the artists and learn about their techniques and processes, and the chance to explore the countryside, forests and shores of Denman Island.

As one of B.C.’s only pottery-specific studio tours, the Denman Island Pottery Studio Tour had been an annual event on the May long weekend since 1987 (minus two years during the pandemic).

This year features 10 studio locations and 12 diverse potters – including four island potters that are new to the tour – who invite the public into the spaces where they create with clay, on the island that inspires them. Travel cliff-side roads above the coast and through towering trees on winding gravel roads to discover art in its natural environment.

The artists create one-of-a-kind wheel thrown, hand-built and sculptural works in ceramic, earthenware and porcelain in a diverse range of styles, techniques and glazes from kitchen items and tableware, to classic and funky decor, to museum-quality pieces.

Visit denmanislandpotterystudiotour.com to learn more about each artist and their work and download the Denman Island Pottery Studio Tour Map. Follow the Facebook and Instagram pages @denmanislandpotterytour for regular updates and glimpses into the Denman Island pottery world.