Ernesto Cervini and Turboprop to play at Little Red Church in Comox

Ernesto Cervini, accompanied by his group Turboprop, will play The Little Red Church in Comox on Thursday, Dec. 8. Photo supplied

After last week’s successful opening jazz concert at The Little Red Church, the Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents one of this season’s amazing highlights: drummer Ernesto Cervini, accompanied by his group Turboprop.

This Juno Award-winning sextet is touring across Canada for the first time since 2019, and once again Comox Valley is the westernmost venue. They will be performing songs from Cervini’s new album, Joy, as well as music for their upcoming album. The new album is coming out on TPR and the music is all original compositions by Cervini inspired by the list of NY Times’ bestselling books by Canadian author, Louise Penny.

Juno Award-winner Cervini is a sought-after drummer, composer and bandleader, and an influential presence on Canada’s modern jazz scene and beyond. He has documented his vision with the Ernesto Cervini Quartet (featuring Joel Frahm), the innovative sextet Turboprop, numerous co-led trio projects including MEM3, Myriad3 and TuneTown, and also the quartet Tetrahedron, featuring acclaimed guitarist Nir Felder, electric bassist Rich Brown and alto saxophonist Luis Deniz. Cervini leads Turboprop. Others in this amazing group are Tara Davidson – alto saxophone; Joel Frahm – tenor saxophone; William Carn – trombone; Adrean Farrugia – piano, and Dan Loomis –acoustic bass.

Turboprop’s previous concerts, dating back to 2014, have been among the very finest of what we’ve been able to present. This will be nothing less than the best. Take advantage of the fact you don’t have to go to Toronto, Montreal, New York or London to enjoy this experience: it’s right here on your doorstep.

The show is Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Little Red Church in Comox. Downbeat is at 7:30 p.m. There’s plenty of seating with great views of the musicians. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see the calendar of concerts until May 25, 2023.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society