Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Eurythmics singer sings praises of Vancouver Island dance duo Funkanometry

Routine featuring Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) catches Annie Lennox’s attention

Pop star Annie Lennox is singing the praises of a mid-Island dance duo for a routine featuring a hit song by her group, the Eurythmics.

In a social media post, Lennox, a newly inducted rock ‘n’ roll hall-of-famer, lauded Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, a.k.a. Funkanometry, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

The video features the two with their smooth moves, dancing to the song in Pioneer Plaza in downtown Nanaimo.

“Wowza! I just saw this incredible interpretation of Sweet Dreams … Gentlemen, you’re amazing! Thanks for choosing our song! P.S. Who are you?” asked Lennox.

Many social media users responded, identifying Funkanometry, and the group posted a response, thanking Lennox for the share and “kind words.”

The duo is coming off a run on the show America’s Got Talent in which they made it to the semifinals, and have had numerous dance videos go viral.

Fryer is from Nanaimo, while Rush hails from Duncan.

The Eurythmics were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past November.

READ ALSO: Funkanometry advances to ‘AGT’ live shows

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dancers put their best feet forward


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dance

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: Del Toro takes his ‘Pinocchio’ to very dark places

Just Posted

Recent amendments to Bill C-21 propose banning large numbers of hunting and sporting rifles. Photo courtesy Sebastian Pociecha/unsplash
Licensed gun owners say they’re no threat to public safety

Simba Investments is seeking subdivision approval for 48 single-family lots at 1000 Pritchard Rd. in Comox. Google Street View screenshot
Valley developer taking Town of Comox to court over delayed subdivision application

BOATING WITH BARB: How the Comox Harbour came to be

EDAS team member Riley McCarthy guides (a.k.a. shepherds) Noah Burdett as he fills a bag to be delivered to a local agency during the Everybody Deserves a Smile work day. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Everybody Deserves A Smile packaging days fill 1,355 bags of hope