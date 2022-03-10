‘Fanny: The Right to Rock’ to screen at North Island College

The ‘opening night’ film of the 31st World Community Film Festival was postponed in February; now, we’re ready to rock together.

The uplifting film Fanny: The Right to Rock (93min) will screen Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College, Courtenay. The film will also be made available online following the in-person event.

In the 1960s, in Sacramento, two Filipina-American sisters got together with other teenage girls to play music. Their garage band evolved into the legendary rock group, Fanny, the first all-women band to release an LP with a major record label. Despite releasing five critically-acclaimed albums, touring with famed bands and amassing a dedicated fan base of music legends, Fanny’s ground-breaking impact in music was written out of history… until bandmates reunite 50 years later.

With incredible archival footage of the band’s rocking past intercut with its next chapter releasing a new LP, the film includes interviews with a large cadre of music icons, including Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Bonnie Raitt and others. Fighting early barriers of race, gender and sexuality, and now ageism, in the music industry, the women of Fanny are ready to claim their place in the halls of rock ‘n’ roll fame.

In 2021, Fanny won the Best Canadian Feature, Inside Out Festival

Admission is by donation. Bring your mask and vaccine card.

(Advisory: Rated PG – Coarse language)

