Fans reportedly call police to Britney Spears’ home after she deletes Instagram

Overexuberant fans called police to Britney Spears’ California home overnight Tuesday after she deleted her Instagram account, according to a report.

The fans worried the pop star was in danger after she removed the account, police sources told TMZ.

When officers with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, they learned there was no danger, TMZ reported.

Spears, 41, deletes and restores her Instagram account frequently. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was still offline. In September 2021, she removed the account after getting engaged. She did it again in August 2022 before releasing a new song. In December, she claimed to occasionally press the wrong button when deleting her account.

“I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops … I accidentally pressed wrong button,” she wrote in a return post. Also last month, Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, asked fans to respect her privacy.

Even before she fought for and eventually gained freedom from her conservatorship, Instagram was Spears’ go-to social media platform. In April 2020, she detailed how she accidentally burned down her home gym. Two years later, she used the site to announce her pregnancy and later a “devastating” miscarriage.

——

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Juno Award-winner James Keelaghan to perform at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre
Next story
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog

Just Posted

Organizers hope to raise $200,000 at the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year event in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk sets $200,000 target

A photo of the Garry oak on Grieve Rd that was nominated for Tree of the Year in 2021 by Jim Whyte. Photo by Jim Whyte
Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open

James Keelaghan will play the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Feb. 8. Photo supplied
Juno Award-winner James Keelaghan to perform at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

For members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, shelters are not always the safest places. Photo by Ali Roddam
Breaking ground with safe housing project for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the Comox Valley