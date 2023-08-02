Federation of BC Writers now accepting entries for annual literary contests

The Federation of BC Writers has launched its third annual literary contests.

The four categories include: Flash Fiction, Short Fiction, Poetry and Non-Fiction.

A long list (top 20 in each category) and short list (top 10 in each category) will be announced in the fall. In addition to first-place winners in each of the four genres, 40 writers (top 10 in each category) will have their pieces published in and receive copies of the group’s annual anthology, Roots to Branches.

“We are excited to be hosting this contest again in 2023,” said executive director, Bryan Mortensen. “When we revamped the contest a few years back, our goal was to expand the benefits of entering a contest. To that end we added the anthology, which showcases our entire short list in all four categories. This allows us to highlight even more of the raw writing talent we see in British Columbia and beyond. We cannot wait to see what people submit this year and have a team of readers and judges lined up to ensure that every piece gets a fair shot. This might be called a literary contest, but we love to see entries across genres, styles, and backgrounds.”

The top submission in each category will win $350,

an interview in WordWorks magazine (print and online), a reading and interview at the 2024 Gala, publication in the Contest Anthology, and three copies of the anthology.

Short-listed writers in each of the four categories will receive a $35 cash prize (includes publication compensation), recognition on social media, publication in the Contest Anthology, and one copy of the anthology.

The cost to enter the contest is $15 for Federation of British Columbia Writers members, and $25 for non-members.

The Federation of BC Writers Literary Contest is a competition for original, unpublished works by writers who are Canadian residents. The contest deadline is midnight, Sept. 15.

For additional information, visit: https://contest.bcwriters.ca

