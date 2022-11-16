Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ at several Vancouver Island venues including Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ at several Vancouver Island venues including Nanaimo’s Port Theatre. (Photo submitted)

Fiddle duo bringing Christmas celebration to Vancouver Island venues

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy on the Island from Nov. 18-22

Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will take the stage at five Vancouver Island venues for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas.’

MacMaster and Leahy, both multi-time Juno winners, will be accompanied by family members and other musicians for a Cape Breton Christmas celebration.

The show contains a “soon-to-be-revealed theatrical element that will thrillingly traverse time and continents while contextualizing the music and its players,” noted a press release. Familiar Christmas songs as well as classic Celtic songs will be part of the performances.

“This tour is going to have an energy that goes beyond the duration of the show,” said MacMaster in a separate press release. “I want it to stay with our fans throughout the holidays, and beyond.”

The Nanaimo show is Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Theatre. Tickets are $48-58 at www.porttheatre.com.

MacMaster and Leahy start the Island leg of their tour on Friday, Nov. 18, at Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre. They also play the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Nov. 20, the Sid Williams Centre in Courtenay on Nov. 21 and the Royal Theatre in Victoria on Nov. 22.

READ ALSO: Natalie MacMaster reflects on her music, her life and her legend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 wanted B.C. men died in Ontario plane crash due to inexperienced pilot, poor visibility
Next story
Rivalry renewed in B.C. as Canada falls to USA in women’s hockey action

Just Posted

CCNAs
Comox Valley Record journalists receive national recognition for their work

Alexandra Morton has been battling for the protection of West Coast salmon for decades. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature welcomes salmon activist Alexandra Morton for lecture on salmon farms

Keith Parry has a long history in the music business, as drummer, teacher, music store and label owner. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Keith Parry slides to his own beat

Dawn to Dawn recreational programming includes weekly bowling at Country Codes bowling alley in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Programming provides fun for folks served by Comox Valley non-profit