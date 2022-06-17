Filberg Festival announces second wave of musical acts for August long weekend

Musical performances are one of many ways to be entertained at the Filberg Festival in Comox, happening July 29-31. Courtesy Filberg Festival

The Filberg Festival organizers have rounded out the musical lineup with the second wave of acts announced for the July 29 – 31 festival.

The popular Comox music and artisan festival will be showcasing several B.C. favourites including Suzie Ungerleider, Ultraviolet, Emily Molloy, Sarah Osborne, Ella Korth, Angel Edwards, Myles From Home, Uncle Strut, Claire Coupland, girly., Pranatricks, Coal Dust Gang, and Senyuè.

These artists join The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer, Odds, Kim Churchill, Sue Medley & Friends, Luca Fogale, PIQSIQ, Vince Vaccaro and many more. There will be two two stages, the Rotary Stage amongst the trees and Garden Stage located on the waterfront. Watch for the full festival schedule, to be announced in the coming weeks.

New to the festival is the Ukulele Workshop, taking place on the Garden Stage presented by Peninsula Co-op, where guests are encouraged to bring their ukuleles to join an interactive set on Saturday July 30. Internationally renowned clinician Peter Luongo will lead these two fun-filled ukulele sessions for both beginners and veteran players!

Vancouver Island Brewing and Island Life are presenting this year’s beer garden, which encompasses the entire festival site, so attendees can sip on some local favourites while visiting the artisans or enjoying the music.

The renowned Artisan Market features top crafters, jewellers, painters, and artisans selected through juried reviews. More than 130 vendors have been selected. Check out https://filbergfestival.com/artisan-market/ for a full list of vendors.

Filberg offers family friendly fun, with the Hands on Farm operating as part of the festival, plus the Enchanted Forest offers crafts for the little ones, brought to you by Odlum Brown, plus hula hoop, juggling and diabolo lessons.

Both weekend and single day passes are available at filbergfestival.com.

Comox ValleyConcerts