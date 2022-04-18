Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23. Photo supplied

Free concert at Miracle Beach in honour of Earth Day

In honour of Earth Day, local folk band Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23.

Recent arrivals on Vancouver Island, this nomadic band of multi-instrumentalist songwriters — many of whom are siblings — segues seamlessly from a foot-stomping fiddle tune to a hip-hop guide to mindfulness. Their music centres around honest vocals sweetened with multi-part harmonies and acoustic instrumentation.

“We’re excited to be working with B.C. Parks to put on this free, family-friendly event,” said Erica, one of the band’s singers and social media manager. “The Miracle Beach amphitheatre is such a beautiful setting, surrounded by forests and nature. We’d been looking forward to doing something special in honour of Earth Day, and this seems like the perfect place!”

